Dimension Therapeutics sharpens focus on key programs, 25% headcount cut by year-end; shares ahead 7%

Thinly traded nano cap Dimension Therapeutics (DMTX +7.1% ) shrugs off the bears on modestly higher volume. Earlier today, the company announced that it completed a strategic review of its business and intends to focus its resources on three core programs:

DTX301 for OTC deficiency. Initial Phase 1/2 data should be available in Q4.

DTX401 for Wilson disease. IND filing on tap for early 2018. Initial study data expected in mid-2018.

DTX201 for hemophilia A (with Bayer). Initial trial data expected in 2018.

Part of its sharpened focus involves streamlining costs, including the termination of 25% of the workforce. The company says its current quick assets plus reimbursements/milestones from Bayer should be sufficient to fund operations through 2018.