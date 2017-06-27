NBC to offer direct streaming of Premier League games

NBC Sports (CMCSA -1% ) is making a major soccer-broadcast move, offering streaming access to a big chunk of games without a cable subscription.

The division will offer an over-the-top subscription to Premier League games starting with August's new season, with 130 live games (and at least three per club) available for a $50 "Premier League Pass."

A few other games will still appear on NBC's broadcast network and still more on NBCSN and CNBC. But the new offering doesn't call for a TV subscription at all -- and it takes what was previously a "TV Everywhere" feature and turns it into a potential new revenue stream for NBCUniversal.