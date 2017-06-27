BASF, Norilsk Nickel eye supply deal on battery materials production in Europe

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY +0.3% ) and Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) say they signed an MoU and entered exclusive negotiations to cooperate on the supply of raw materials for lithium battery production in Europe.

BASF says it would invest up to €400M in a first step to build industry leading production plants for cathode materials in Europe; it would receive the raw materials from the Nornickel metal refinery in Harjavalta, Finland.

BASF is an established cathode materials provider in the Asian and U.S. markets, and cooperation with Nornickel would provide the foundation to further expand its access to the developing cathode materials market in Europe.