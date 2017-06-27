Apple seeking Siri Event Maven ahead of HomePod launch

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has posted a job ad seeking a Siri Event Maven tasked with teaching the voice assistant more about global happenings.

From the ad: “Do you bring ‘Wookie Cookies’ to the office for ‘May The Forth Be With You’? Is your favorite holiday ‘∏ Day’ or ‘Talk like a Pirate Day’? We’re looking for someone to help us keep Siri up to date on all the various events happening around the world.”

The Maven helps fill in gaps of knowledge Siri doesn’t pick up while machine learning across the internet and social networking sites.

The increased attention on Siri’s accuracy comes ahead of December’s HomePod launch when Apple will need to stand out from Google Home and Amazon’s Echo products.

Source: 9to5Mac.