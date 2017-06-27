Ra Pharma selloff a buying opportunity - Jefferies; shares down 20%

On the lighter side, Jefferies analyst Eun Yang says the selling in Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX -19.7% ) after it released mid-stage data on PNH candidate RA101495 not only ain't no big thing, but is a buying opportunity. She says the softness "may not necessarily be data-related" but on the lack of near-term catalysts until the next data readout at year-end. Ms. Yang is apparently ignoring the fact that investors expected today's data release to be the near-term catalyst.

She rates the stock a Buy with a $25 (39% upside) price target.

Source: Bloomberg