Nvidia plans cryptocurrency mining cards with partners

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) plans to pair with partners to release graphics cards designed for cryptocurrency miners, according to CNBC sources.

Cryptocurrency demands have caused Nvidia shares to more than triple in the past year but have also left the company with a part shortage for its PC market.

Nvidia-based graphics cards appear on partner ASUS’ new cryptocurrency mining page alongside AMD-based (NASDAQ:AMD) cards.

No official confirmation from any of the companies or a release date.

Nvidia shares are down 2.64% .