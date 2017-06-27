Agile resubmits NDA for contraceptive patch Twirla; shares up 2%

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX +1.8% ) resubmits its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval of lead product candidate Twirla, a low-dose combined hormonal contraceptive patch. It received a CRL in February 2013 citing the need for an additional clinical trial and additional information on the manufacturing process.

The company says it expects a six-month review once the agency accepts the filing.

