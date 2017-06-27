ETF ownership of stocks rises to record

ETF inflows in Q1 alone were $98B, prompting Goldman to raise its full-year inflow forecast by $100B to $300B. ETFs, according to Goldman, now own a record 6% of the U.S. stock market.

Mutual funds, on the other hand, were net sellers of $31B of stock, and Goldman now sees full-year outflows reaching $50B. Mutual funds own 24% of the stock market, the lowest share since 2004.

Still, ETFs weren't the biggest buyers of stocks in Q1. That award goes to corporations, which hoovered up $136B through buybacks. Goldman expects that number to reach $640B for the full year.