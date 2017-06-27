Vale shareholders approve corporate reorganization

Vale (VALE +1.7% ) is higher after shareholders approve a share conversion plan in an attempt to improve transparency, give equal votes to all shares and perhaps limit government meddling.

Shareholders approve all seven items on the corporate restructuring agenda, in a first step toward giving the company dispersed share ownership where no major shareholder controls decision making.

Investors hope the changes will help improve investor perceptions of Vale, translating into a faster convergence of share prices to those of rivals, and a decline in the miner's cost of capital.

Most Brazilian stocks are lower following news overnight that federal prosecutors charged Pres. Temer with corruption; Brazil's benchmark interest rate surged 14 bps to 10.78%.

