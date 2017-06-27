EOG Resources named top energy play at Atlantic Equities

Atlantic Equities names EOG Resources (EOG +0.6%) as its favorite energy investment, upgrading shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $100 price target as it sees EOG as one of the best placed E&P companies to manage the current oil price environment.
Atlantic says EOG's Permian performance continues to lead peers, noting the four record Permian wells reported with the company's Q1 results; while noting that EOG's target oil compound annual growth rate is 15%-25% at $50-$60/bbl oil by 2020, the firm sees scope for in-house improvements to bring the required price down over time.
Meanwhile, Atlantic downgrades both Hess (HES -0.3%) and Schlumberger (SLB -0.7%) to Neutral from Overweight, citing its view of the limited prospects for an oil price rebound; the firm cuts price targets for HES to $45 from $68 and for SLB to $68 from $86.