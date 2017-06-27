Report: Ensco wins North Sea work for jack-up rig

Offshore driller Ensco (ESV -0.4% ) reportedly has secured a contract for its Ensco 122 jack-up drilling rig in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Dutch national oil company NAM will take the rig on a five-month contract starting Oct. 1 and running through the end of February 2018 at a ~$100K dayrate, according to VesselsValue.

The Ensco 122 currently is working for Ithaca Energy in the North Sea's U.K. sector on the Harrier development; the rig is expected to complete the Ithaca contract in August.