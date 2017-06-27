CalAmp gains after Q1 beats profit, revenue consensus

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) has bounced higher in choppy trading after hours, +1.3% , after beating expectations on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q1 earnings.

Revenues fell 3.4%, to $88.1M. Excluding revenue from the satellite business that ceased operations last August, revenue rose 6% Y/Y. Software and subscription service revenue rose 6% sequentially, to $16.1M.

Gross margin, meanwhile, rose to a record 42.5%.

Cash and marketable securities was $109.2M; net cash from operations was $10.9M for the quarter. Total debt outstanding is $148.6M.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $86M-$91M (vs. consensus for $89.5M), EPS of $0.23-$0.29 (vs. $0.29 consensus) and EBITDA of $10.5M-$13.5M (vs. $13.75M expected).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

