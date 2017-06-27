Zillow doesn't own photos behind copyright controversy

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) doesn’t own the photos involved in a copyright infringement letter the company sent to a blogger, which caused major press backlash yesterday.

Zillow sent the sternly worded letter to blogger Kate Wagner, who runs a Tumblr poking fun at McMansions. Zillow took issue with the unauthorized use of its photos for a critical purpose.

A company spokeswoman tells The Verge today that Zillow doesn’t own the photos.

Zillow’s VP of communications and public affairs sent another letter to blogger Wagner saying, “We do not own the rights to many of the photos on our site, and therefore can’t give permission for third parties, such as yourself, to take the photos from our website for any purpose.”