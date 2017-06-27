Marcato pulls no punches in letter to Deckers

Marcato Capital Management posts the letter it sent to the board at Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK).

Key Marcato revelation: "If Deckers' strategic review process does not culminate in a sale of the Company at an attractive value to all shareholders, Marcato will be prepared to seek significant Board change at the Company's next annual meeting by nominating a slate of director candidates to replace the entire Board."

Marcato holds a 6% stake in Deckers.

Deckers closed up 1.17% .

