Stocks slump after health care vote delay; techs tumble again

Stocks sold off through the afternoon to close at lows of the day, with losses accelerating after news that the U.S. Senate would delay a vote on a health care overhaul, adding to concerns about the prospects for Pres. Trump’s growth agenda.

Today’s action marked another retreat for the tech sector (-1.7%), which has rallied this year as investors bet on companies viewed as having high growth potential, but recent losses have pulled the group down 2.1% for the month.

Google parent Alphabet tumbled 2.5% after European antitrust regulators hit the company with a $2.7B fine for skewing search results in favor of its own shopping site.

Long-term rates jumped as sovereign bond markets came under selling pressure following morning remarks from the ECB's Draghi that the threat of deflation is gone; the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed 6 bps to 2.20%, which contributed to part of the selling activity in tech stocks and the underperformance of rate-sensitive areas such as utilities stocks (-1.3%).

However, the financial sector (+0.5%) benefited from the activity in the Treasury market as it resulted in a steepening of the yield curve, which is a positive for the financial industry's bottom line.

U.S. crude oil popped 2% to $44.25/bbl, helped by a weaker dollar.