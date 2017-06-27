AP: EPA boss met with Dow CEO Liveris before deciding on pesticide ban

EPA chief Scott Pruitt met privately with Dow Chemical (DOW -0.8% ) CEO Andrew Liveris shortly before reversing the agency's push to ban a widely used pesticide after health studies showed it can harm children's brains, AP reports.

Pruitt met with Liveris on March 9 during a conference held at a Houston hotel; 20 days later, he announced his decision to deny a petition to ban Dow's chlorpyrifos pesticide from being sprayed on food.

EPA has not responded to questions about what Pruitt and Liveris discussed during the March 9 meeting, or whether the two also met on other occasions.

Dow has sold chlorpyrifos as a pesticide since the mid-1960s, but under pressure from federal regulators over safety concerns it withdrew chlorpyrifos for use as a home insecticide in 2000, and the EPA placed "no-spray" buffer zones around sensitive sites such as schools in 2012.