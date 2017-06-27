Western Digital announces 96-layer 3D NAND technology

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) announces BiCS4, next-generation 3D NAND technology with 96 layers of vertical storage.

Developed with partner Toshiba, BiCS4 will initially come in a 256-gibabit chip before shipping in various capacities including a terabit chip.

OEM sampling expected in 2H17 with production output next year.

“Our successful development of the industry’s first 96-layer 3D NAND technology demonstrates Western Digital’s continued leadership in NAND flash and solid execution to our technology roadmap,” says Dr. Siva Sivaram, executive VP of memory technology at Western Digital.

