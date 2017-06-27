U.S. crude inventories post surprise 851K-barrel build, API says

The API reports a build of 851K barrels in U.S. crude oil supplies for the week ending June 23, vs. last week's draw of 2.72M barrels.

The market generally expected a decline in weekly crude inventories as Tropical Storm Cindy disrupted production in the Gulf of Mexico last week.

Gasoline showed a build of 1.35M barrels; distillates showed a build of 678K barrels.

U.S. crude oil price pare gains following the data, +0.8% at $43.72/bbl.

