KB Home rises after topping earnings, revenue estimates

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) +1.6% AH after posting solid FQ2 earnings and revenue beats, and saying the housing market recovery continues on a steady path, supported by favorable industry fundamentals.

KBH says Q2 homebuilding revenues totaled $1B, beating guidance of $880M-$940M, with housing gross profit margin excluding inventory-related charges of 16%, beating guidance of 15.6% but below 15.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 deliveries rose 11% to 2,580 homes, with double-digit increases in three of the company's four regions; the average selling price increased 11% to $385.9K.

Net order value climbed 15% to $1.38B on a 5% rise in net orders to 3,416, primarily reflecting strength in the west coast and southwest regions.

Ending backlog value rose 19% to $2.18B, with homes in backlog up 8% to 5,612 and the average selling price of those homes rising 11%.