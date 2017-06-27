International Paper to pay $354M to settle class action lawsuit

International Paper (NYSE:IP) says it will pay $354M to settle the Kleen Products antitrust class-action lawsuit, and take a Q2 pre-tax charge for the same amount ($219M, net of tax).

Kleen Products sued IP and seven other containerboard producers in 2010 for alleged price fixing; if approved by the court, the agreement would resolve disputed claims involving the price of containerboard products purchased directly from IP, Temple-Inland and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

IP says the settlement "avoids the substantial uncertainty of continued involvement with this litigation and a possible adverse jury verdict."