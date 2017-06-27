U.S. shale producers say they'll keep drilling but not "into oblivion"

U.S. shale oil producers plan to keep drilling new wells despite lower crude prices but could revisit spending if oil remains below $45/bbl for several months, E&P executives told investors today at the J.P. Morgan energy conference in New York.

Tim Dove, who heads Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), one of the biggest operators in the Permian Basin, says newer operating efficiencies allow his company to continue to drill more, but "we will not drill into oblivion... we can pare away and still be a growth company even in a $45 environment."

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) plans to add 1-3 drilling rigs next year to its existing 10-rig plan for 2017, but could reduce the plan to 0-3 additional rigs if weak pricing holds, says COO Clay Gaspar.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), the largest acreage holder in the Permian, has no plans to cut back on capital spending, CEO Vicki Hollub says; OXY hopes to be able to cover its capital budget and shareholder dividends from cash flow at $50 oil for the year.

CEO Doug Lawler expects Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) to increase end-of-year oil production by 10% from year-end 2016, but says "We're not going to grow production at all cost... The opportunity in 2018 to reduce our program, to reduce that spend, is something we're very focused on."