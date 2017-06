Spotify (Private:MUSIC) -- pursuing going public perhaps by direct listing as soon as this fall -- would likely trade at 20 to 25 times forward earnings, MKM says in a research update.

That would value it at more than $35B in four years, vs. about $13B today.

The company's built up 20M paying subscribers over the past year, faster than Netflix's adds, analyst Rob Sanderson says. If that growth continues, Spotify could be looking at $1.7B in net profits by 2022, he notes. (h/t Bloomberg)