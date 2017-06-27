Arconic is S&P's back-to-back biggest loser, -17% in two days

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) owns the dubious distinction of being the S&P 500's worst performing stock for a second straight day, plunging another 9% in today's trade after tumbling 6% yesterday on the fallout from its connection to last week's fatal high-rise fire in London and discontinuing global sales of Reynobond PE for use in high-rise applications.

Morgan Stanley says it is not about to buy the dip given limited information concerning the likely legal implications behind the incident, believing it is best to remain on the sidelines until there is more clarity on the potential outcomes.

The firm worries the fallout could be "just the beginning" and could stall or alter the hiring of a new CEO as the board may have to shift its focus.