CB&I soars by record 39% as court ruling considered a “massive victory”

Today's ruling by the Delaware Supreme Court against Westinghouse Electric in a payment dispute tied to its 2015 acquisition of Chicago Bridge & Iron's (NYSE:CBI) nuclear construction business is "a massive victory for CB&I,” says Thomas Claps, an analyst at Susquehanna Financial.

Westinghouse’s claim “should be greatly reduced” when the Chancery court reviews the case and sends it to an auditor, and a decision could be issued in late 2017 or early 2018, Claps says.

Bloomberg's Scott Lewis says the decision is "positive for CB&I in that certain arguments made by Westinghouse regarding the accounting for the merger may not be heard by the auditor.”

Claps estimates the court decision limits CB&I’s exposure to cost overruns from the plants to less than $100M.

CBI shares skyrocketed a record 39% in today's trade, although still 37% lower YTD.