The Department of Homeland Security will start construction on four to eight prototypes for a border wall in the San Diego area this summer, although it has not yet chosen vendors.

Funding for the wall was not included in the budget submitted by the White House for fiscal year 2018, but the DHS has allocated $20M from other programs to pay for the prototypes.

Possible beneficiaries: ACM, CX, CXW, EXP, FLIR, FLR, GEO, GVA, KBR, MLM, NUE, STLD, SUM, TPC, TTEK, USCR, USG, VMC, WMS, X