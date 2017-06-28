Fed's stress tests - part two

The second-leg of Fed's annual bank stress tests will be released today.

The CCAR results will determine whether the 34 largest U.S. financial institutions can go ahead with their capital distribution plans, including higher dividends or stock buybacks.

Bank shareholders will be watching closely, as well as general investors. The results are likely to move the market, so stay tuned.

Related tickers: ALLY, AXP, BAC, BK, BBT, BBVA, BMO, COF, CIT, C, CFG, CMA, DB, DFS, FITB, GS, HSBC, HBAN, JPM, KEY, MTB, MS, NTRS, PNC, RF, SAN, STT, STI, TD, USB, WFC, ZION