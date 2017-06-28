Del Monte Pacific limited and Fresh Del Monte Produce announce new joint ventures

Del Monte Pacific Limited and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) announced a series of new joint ventures between the two companies that will result in expanded refrigerated offerings sold across all distribution and sales channels, and a new retail food and beverage concept modeled after an already successful Fresh Del Monte Produce business in the Middle East.

“We are pleased that we have resolved our differences and put to rest the financial uncertainty that can arise from prolonged litigation,” said Rolando C. Gapud, Chairman of the Board of Del Monte Pacific Limited. “We look forward to combining the resources of Del Monte Pacific, our US subsidiary Del Monte Foods, and Fresh Del Monte Produce, and focusing our joint efforts on exciting new business opportunities that will provide consumers with more premium quality, healthy products.”

“This partnership offers tremendous opportunities for both companies to innovate on a much broader and deeper scale than either company can accomplish individually,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Del Monte Produce. “Each company brings a high level of knowledge, experience and commitment that comes from developing and building the iconic, trusted Del Monte brand. We also share similar visions for creating products and experiences that will meet the evolving needs of today’s consumer.”

The collaboration offers the opportunity for each partner to share expertise and optimize economies of scale in product development, operations, sourcing, supply chain, marketing and distribution.

Press Release