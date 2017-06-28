European Ad Com backs adding cardiovascular risk data to the label of Novo's Victoza

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopts a positive opinion recommending the inclusion of results from the LEADER study in the EU labeling of Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) diabetes med Victoza (liraglutide).

LEADER showed type 2 diabetics treated with Victoza experienced a statistically significant reduction in the risk of major cardiac events when added to standard of care.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.

Previously: Novo submits applications in U.S. and Europe to add CV benefit data to Victoza label (Oct. 26, 2016)