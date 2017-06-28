Alibaba increases stake in Lazada

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) confirms that it increased its stake in Lazada Group up to 81% from 51% through a new investment of ~$1B. The deal sets an implied value on Lazada of $3.15B.

The company says the transaction shows its confidence in the growth potential of the Southeast Asian markets and its commitment to the region as part of its global strategy.

Lazada will continue to operate under the same brand after the new investment.

"As a market leader, Lazada has demonstrated its ability to execute and further lead the region in products and services with the best consumer experience in Southeast Asia while growing a strong ecosystem that supports small businesses going online,” says Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang.

