Tech poised for more losses

Nasdaq futures are set for a third day of losses, down 0.4% , as a slide in tech weighs on investor sentiment, while Dow and S&P 500 futures inch up.

Eyes are also on the second round of the Fed's bank stress tests as recent comments from Mario Draghi sent the euro to a 2017 high.

Oil is down 0.5% at $44.03/bbl, gold is 0.5% higher at $1253/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 5 bps to 2.25%.

