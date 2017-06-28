More on General Mills' Q4

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) reports organic net sales fell 3% in Q4, primarily reflecting volume reductions in the North America Retail and Europe & Australia segments.

North America Retail sales slipped 3.4% to $2.39B and operating profit +9.1% to $507.7M.

Convenience Stores and Foodservice sales +0.2% to $488M and operating profit up 0.1% to $105.8M.

Europe & Australia sales squeezed 14.2% to $486.5M.

Asia and Latin America sales grew 10.4% to $440.3M.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 70 bps to 35.1%.

SG&A expense rate -160 bps to 18.2%.

Adjusted operating margin rate increased 220 bps to 16.8%.

FY2017 Guidance: Organic net sales: -1% to -2%% ; Adjusted operating margin: +Y/Y; Adjusted EPS: +1% to +2% (on a constant currency basis).