Reuters: Halliburton in advanced talks to acquire Summit ESP

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is in late-stage discussions to buy Oklahoma-based Summit ESP, a fast-growing oilfield equipment supplier backed by billionaire George Kaiser, Reuters reports.

Summit ESP makes pumps used to maintain well pressure to increase oil and gas production in aging wells; the devices increasingly are being used to prolong the life of shale wells.

ESPs are a ~$5B/year worldwide business, with Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) and Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) the main providers, and HAL wants to catch up, says Anand Gnanamoorthy, industry manager at Frost & Sullivan.