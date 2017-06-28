Government Properties buying First Potomac for $1.4B

First Potomac (NYSE:FPO) will receive $11.15 per share in cash - that's lower than last night's close of $11.35, but a premium to FPO's price of three months back when speculation of a sale was first reported.

Government Properties (NYSE:GOV) expects to realize about $11M of annual G&A expense savings.

The estimated acquisition cap rate is about 7%, and GOV expects the deal to accretive to normalized FFO per share after 2018.

The deal, of course, is subject to approval of shareholders.

GOV has launched a 25M share secondary offering to help fund the purchase.

A conference call is set for 10 ET.