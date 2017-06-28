Qualcomm announces new auto, mobile platforms; Northland Capital downgrades

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has a flurry of product announcements from Mobile World Congress Shanghai.

The Snapdragon automotive platform will appear in Chinese automaker Geely Auto Group vehicles as part of the infotainment systems with consumer availability coming in 2020.

New fingerprint sensors based on the Snapdragon Sense ID will go to OEMs in Q4 for consideration before arriving in devices early next year. The sensors work on displays, glass, or metal and can detect heart rate and blood flow.

The Snapdragon 450 Mobile Platform aimed at mid-tier phones and tablets goes to OEMs in Q3 with consumer availability later this year.

The Snapdragon Wear 1200 platform for lower-end wearables for children, pets, the elderly, and entry-level fitness users is now available and shipping.

Meanwhile, Northland Capital downgrades Qualcomm from Outperform to Market Perform with a $62.50 price target, down from $75.