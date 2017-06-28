Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Aetna (NYSE:AET) initiated with Buy rating and $180 (19% upside) price target by Citigroup.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) initiated with Market Perform rating by William Blair.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) initiated with Neutral rating with a $275 (16% upside) price target by Citigroup.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) initiated with Buy rating and $65 (24% upside) price target by Spin-Off Research.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) initiated with Outperform rating by William Blair.

Bio-Rad (NYSE:BIO) upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) removed from the Focus List at Citigroup.

