WSJ: Glenview Capital pushing for changes to combined DuPont-Dow

Glenview Capital Management is the latest investor calling for changes to the proposed merger of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) and DuPont (NYSE:DD), and recently met with leaders of both companies to seek changes in the plan to break the combined group into three parts, WSJ reports, citing a letter it sent to its investors yesterday.

The hedge fund also criticized Dow’s decision to delay the retirement of CEO Andrew Liveris, believing the delay and the current split plan will impact Dow’s ability to find a new leader, according to the report.

Glenview says it owns ~$1B of Dow stock, amounting to less than 1% of the company’s total value, and largely supports the outline provided last month by Daniel Loeb’s Third Point hedge fund.