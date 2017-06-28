Morgan Stanley sees breakout for General Motors

Morgan Stanley picks up coverage again on General Motors (NYSE:GM) with a resounding Overweight rating.

Analyst Adam Jonas says GM has several assets and businesses that are of strategic value to outside companies looking to enter the global mobility race. The potential also exists for GM to boost profitability by exiting some international markets. Add it all up and Jonas is convinced that investors value GM differently in the near future.

MS assigns a price target of $40 on GM, although the PT for the bull case scenario is set at $50.