Reuters: BP unit Pan American Energy plans to invest $1.2B in Argentina

BP's Pan American Energy unit will invest ~$1.2B in Argentina this year, a company spokesman says, down from the $1.4B it had announced for 2016.

~$400M of the 2017 investment plan is earmarked for oil and gas exploration in the Vaca Muerta shale formation in Argentina's southern Patagonia region, the spokesman tells Reuters.

Argentine Pres. Macri has sought to attract investment to Vaca Muerta, which contains the world's second largest reserves of shale gas, and state-run oil company YPF is planning to invest $2.3B in the field this year.