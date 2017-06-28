Fitch Ratings more confident on Volkswagen

Fitch Ratings shifts its outlook on Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) to Stable from Negative due to greater clarity on the financial impact of the diesel issue.

Fitch on VW: "We believe that the group could accommodate several billion euros in additional fines and/or recall and repair costs and still sustain its current ratings. In addition, the group has demonstrated a strong resilience since the start of the emissions crisis in late 2015 and we expect only a limited impact on credit metrics at the exit point by 2019-2020, when the bulk of cash outflows will have hit free cash flow and net debt."