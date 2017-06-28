Salesforce announces three new AI tools for Einstein platform

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) announces three new artificial intelligence tools as part of Einstein Platform Services, which allow developers to bring the Einstein technology to apps built on the company’s platform.

The Einstein Intent tool has a customer service slant enabling users to quickly understand the purpose of submitted customer questions for solving or rerouting.

Einstein Sentiment is a keyword-based tool designed to pick up on tricky wording or sarcasm.

Einstein Object Detection, as the name suggests, recognizes objects and can also provide a count, which could streamline inventory processes.