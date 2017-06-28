Long Island Iced Tea continues Canadian growth with Loblaws partnership

Long Island Iced Tea (NASDAQ:LTEA) secured placement of its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea in 156 Loblaws supermarkets across Canada.

This is the largest international chain account agreement in the history of the Company.

According to Euromonitor, the ready-to-drink tea market in Canada is forecast to expand by 4% annually over the next five years to reach C$626M in sales by 2020.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We first announced our entry into Canada in September, and are very excited with the progress of our expansion into this new market. Loblaws is one of the largest grocery chains in Canada and is the largest international account in the Company's history, demonstrating the momentum that our brand is generating in new markets. Long Island Iced Tea® is a premium iced tea positioned at an affordable price and we are thrilled to be partnering with such a strong chain as Loblaws as we continue to build our presence in Canada."

Press Release