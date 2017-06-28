Monsanto edges higher after quarterly earnings beat, reaffirmed guidance

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) +0.6% premarket after reporting better than expected FQ3 earnings and revenues, and reaffirming FY 2017 earnings guidance.

Q1 total revenues rose 1% Y/Y to $4.23B as sales of soybean seed and traits jumped 29% to $896M but sales of corn seed and traits, the company's biggest revenue generator, slipped 6% to $1.49B.

MON sees 2017 EPS at the high end of its previous outlook for $4.50-$4.90, vs. $4.84 analyst consensus estimate, with gross profit in the Seed and Genomics segment now expected to rise by high single digits in terms of percentage; for the Agricultural Productivity segment, the outlook for $850M-$950M remains intact as the segment continues to deliver expected results.

MON says it is working with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) toward completion of their pending merger by the end of the calendar year.