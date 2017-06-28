Integrated Device Technology up 2% on price target hike

Susquehanna raises Integrated Device Technology’s (NASDAQ:IDTI) price target to a Street high $33 while maintaining a Positive rating.

Analyst Christopher Rolland sees a tremendous growth opportunity in the company’s upcoming transition to the Purley platform, calling the move “one of the most significant product-driven opportunities in the company’s history, and one that is grossly underestimated by the market.

Rolland also cites the recent growths in content, ASP, and the server unit as tailwinds and expects growth to reaccelerate again going into FY19/FY20.