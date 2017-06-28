Hain Celestial acquires The Better Bean Company

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) announces the purchase of The Better Bean Company for an undisclosed amount.

Products from Portland-based Better Bean are expected to augment Hain Celestial's offerings in the perimeter of the store. Hain's distribution strength is seen leveraging the business to new heights.

Better Bean is the the first acquisition by the Hain Celestial Cultivate Ventures strategic platform, which is dedicated to investing in smaller portfolio brands and incubator opportunities.

"Better Bean products are aligned with consumer demand for nutritious food, plant-based protein, fiber, clean labels and convenience," says Hain exec Beena Goldenberg.

Source: Press Release