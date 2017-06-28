DryShips updates on VLGC delivery

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) announces that it took delivery of the previously announced high specifications newbuilding VLGC (very large gas carrier).

The VLGC will be employed under a time charter on a fixed rate with five years firm duration to an oil major. The charterer has options to extend the firm employment period by up to three years.

The company expects a total gross backlog associated with this time charter of up to $92.7M including the optional periods.

Since the beginning of this year, DryShips has taken delivery of eleven vessels and expects to take delivery of six more by the end of the year.

DRYS -3.53% premarket to $2.46.

