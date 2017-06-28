Scientific Games wins key Maryland lottery contract

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announces that it landed a new eight-year contract from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

The company's services include providing a central monitoring system, retailer terminals, a telecommunications network, a portfolio of draw/monitor games and systems software/operational support.

"Of the three companies that submitted bids, Scientific Games represented the best value to the state," notes Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica.

As part of the new contract, Scientific Games will provide a portfolio of draw and monitor games, including its Racetrax game, which currently generates more than $170M in retail sales per year for the Maryland Lottery.

Source: Press Release