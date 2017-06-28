Nutanix, Google announce new enterprise cloud partnership

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) announce a partnership to help big enterprise clients make the transition to Google’s cloud platform, according to CNBC.

Nutanix makes hardware and software that form an easier to cross the bridge between on-site servers and large cloud platforms.

Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms have more users than Google’s alternative.

The Nutanix partnership marks a rare data center hardware deal for Alphabet, which shows the company’s increased focus in the space particularly towards enterprise clients who usually drift to Microsoft.