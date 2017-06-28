AngloGold may cut 8,500 workers as part of South African restructuring

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) -1.5% premarket after saying it may cut ~8,500 jobs in South Africa and stop some unprofitable operations as it restructures operations in its home country.

AU says it will place its Kopanang mine and the Savuka section of the TauTona mine on care and maintenance in order to "ensure the viability of our remaining operations."

Last month, AU reported a 16% drop in Q1 profit as its South African mines tallied their first loss in five years as costs climbed 44% and production fell.