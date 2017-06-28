Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

SPNC +26% on being acquired by Philips (NYSE:PHG).
SPEX +24%.
AMCN +13% on receiving revised buy-out offer.
NVIV +13% on announcement that two spinal cord injury patients in the INSPIRE study who received its Neuro-Spinal Scaffold have improved from sensory incomplete AIS B status to motor incomplete AIS C, the second and third patients to reach this level.
GBT +9% on announcement that the European Medicines Agency determined that lead product candidate GBT440 is eligible for its Priority Medicines program.
NTNX +7%.
SVA +6%.
APDN +6%.
CBI +6% on being awarded a technology contract by Shurtan Gas Chemical. Complex LLC.
SPHS +6%.
