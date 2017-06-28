BT Group +2% as Macquarie upgrades on airwaves

BT Group (NYSE:BT) is up 2% premarket in U.S. trading after a boost to Outperform at Macquarie from a previous Neutral.

It's the most bullish Macquarie has gotten on the British incumbent telecom, saying consensus has gotten cautious on free cash flow and may be missing upside from an "extraordinary" spectrum position at wireless unit EE.

The company's in the catbird seat when it comes to airwaves, the firm suggests, with other operators having to consider combining forces or working with limited 5G scale.